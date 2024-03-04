File photo of Desh Bhagat University

Srinagar– Zahid Ahmad, a BSc 6th semester student from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was found dead in his hostel room at Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the 23-year-old student died by suicide, although the final report in the matter is awaited.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 9 am. They said that attempts to contact Zahid from his friends since the morning had been met with no answer. They discovered his body hanging with a fan when they entered his locked room.

The student had died when the warden and security officials of Desh Bhagat University arrived at the scene, they added.

The deceased student’s family has flown to Punjab to get his mortal remains, according to DBU authorities. Arrangements have also been finalized for the transportation of the deceased’s body to his native village.

Meanwhile student activist and National Convener of the J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami posted on X (formerly twitter), “In Punjab, Kashmiri student Zahid Ahmad from Tral, Pulwama, who was studying at DBU University Punjab, attempted suicide. The family has been contacted. Team Punjab is in with the authorities to facilitate the return of the mortal remains from Punjab for last rites.”

Khuehami said in the last two to three years, a number of students enrolled in other colleges outside Jammu and Kashmir committed suicide, making this the eighth such instance.

“I spoke with the Punjab police and the DBU administration, and received assurances that an impartial investigation will be carried out into the instant matter,” Khuehami told Kashmir Observer.

He said the student’s family had also flown to Punjab and was waiting for the body to be returned to his hometown in Kashmir.

“It seems to be the case of suicide from what I personally discussed with the cops in Punjab. If the student’s death was not due to suicide, we will demand a thorough investigation. The police report is something his family is also waiting for” he added.

