New Delhi- The Delhi Police has stepped up security after a low-intensity blast at a popular Bengaluru cafe left 10 people injured, an official said today.

Districts police chiefs have been directed to increase vigil in crowded areas, especially in Delhi’s markets, the official said.

A senior police officer said market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach their local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity.

The associations have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on the premises are functional, he said.

Another officer said the Delhi Police has asked its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams to stay on alert.

Ten people, including staff members and customers, were injured after a low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area on Saturday.

The Bengaluru Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device fitted with a timer in a bag left near the eatery’s handwash area by a “customer”.

The local police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

