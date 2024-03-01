File photo of Tejinder Singh

Srinagar- Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Department, on Friday posted Tejinder Singh, IPS, as DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range.

Tejinder Singh would be relieving Sunil Gupta of the additional charge of the post.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Tejinder Singh, IPS, upon repatriation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is posted as DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Shri Sunil Gupta, of the additional charge of the said post,” reads an order.

