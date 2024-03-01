The massacre began early Thursday when a convoy of trucks with supplies landed in Gaza (File)

New Delhi– India expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza after over 100 people were killed there on Thursday when Palestinians gathered around aid trucks for food.

“We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA stated that the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to remain a cause for concern.

“Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern. We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance,” the MEA said in a statement.

Palestinians died in a firing by Israeli troops, reports quoting eyewitnesses said.

The massacre began early Thursday when a convoy of trucks with supplies landed on Haroun Al Rasheed Street in western Gaza City’s Sheikh Ajleen neighbourhood.

According to witnesses, people swarmed around the newly arrived relief vehicles when Israeli soldiers opened fire. According to one version, several died after being hit by lorries.

An eyewitness informed CNN that as relief trucks attempted to flee the scene, others were mistakenly rammed, resulting in further deaths and injuries.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong condemnation for the devastating incident as the Gaza health ministry said over 100 lives were lost.

“The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week,” stated Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief. While the UN was not present during the incident, it has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic events.

Expressing his dismay at the death count of Gazans in the ongoing conflict, Mr Guterres noted that the health ministry reported a death count surpassing 30,000, with over 70,000 injured.

The UN chief said, “Tragically, an unknown number of people lie under rubble,” reinforcing the urgent need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza.

