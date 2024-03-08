Representational Photo

Srinagar- Body of a man, who was missing since February 29 from his home in from Dalipora village, was recovered in the nearby Karewas of Badipora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was found by locals early morning who then informed the police.

He said that the man has been identified as Abdul Majeed Lone (60) of Dalipora Nagam .

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started further investigation

