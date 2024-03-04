Kashmir Highway – File Photo

Srinagar- After remaining closed for two days, the 270-km strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened for one-way traffic on Monday, officials said.

The highway was closed on Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, an official of the Traffic department said.

“Traffic is plying normally on Jammu-Srinagar highway from Jammu towards Srinagar. Commuters are advised to follow the lane discipline as overtaking can lead congestion,” the official said.

He said that light motor vehicles are permitted to cross Nagrota until 12:00 pm, however no vehicles will be allowed beyond this time.

People are advised/requested not ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of possible traffic congestion because of narrow carriage way between Nashree and Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the official maintained.

