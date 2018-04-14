US-led strikes on Syria justified: Israeli official

Tensions have been running high between Israel and its arch-foe Iran, a key backer of the Syrian regime.
Jerusalem—Punitive US-led strikes on Syria are justified because of the "murderous actions" of the Damascus government, an Israeli official said Saturday.
"Last year (US) President Donald Trump said that the use of chemical weapons would violate a red line. This night, under America's guidance, the United States, France and Britain acted accordingly (because) Syria continues to carry out its murderous actions," the official, who declined to be identified, said.
"Syria also serves as a base to carry out such action, namely on behalf of Iran, endangering its territory, its forces and its leadership," the official added.
Public radio said that Israel had been informed ahead of time of the strikes that were carried out by the United States, France and Britain.
Tensions have been running high between Israel and its arch-foe Iran, a key backer of the Syrian regime which provides military advisors and "volunteer" ground forces to Damascus.
On Monday seven Iranian personnel were among 14 people killed in an early-morning strike on the T-4 airbase in Syria, with regime allies Iran and Russia blaming Israel for the attack.
Israel did not deny or confirm any responsibility.
