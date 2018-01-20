US Govt shuts down, Trump blames Democrats

Washington—The US government officially shutdown today for the first time in five years after lawmakers failed to agree on a spending deal.

US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown which comes exactly a year after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The shutdown began at 12:01 am (local time) soon after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep federal government running.

The bill was passed by the House on Thursday.

This is part of the Democrats strategy to force President Trump and the Republicans to negotiate with them on illegal immigrants who are facing deportation.