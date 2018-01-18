US embassy to move to Jerusalem within a year, claims Netanyahu

Washington—The United States embassy will move to Jerusalem within the year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.
Netanyahu claimed that decision was one of a series of unprecedented policy moves the Trump administration will soon take.
Speaking to reporters on a flight from Delhi to Gujarat, as part of an official visit to India, Netanyahu said: "One is moving the US embassy. My solid assessment is that it will go much faster than you think: within a year from now.
Secondly, there is a dramatic change vis-a-vis Iran. The president has made time [to consider a] necessary change in relation to the nuclear programme. You know that this will happen. Canceling the agreement is what he said he plans to do.
"The third thing is to challenge UNRWA for the first time. For 70 years the organisation perpetuates the Palestinian narrative and the abolition of Zionism, and this is the first time they [the Americans] challenge this … It's good that they are doing something that is challenging this organisation."
Netanyahu’s comments come a month after Trump’s historic announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, ending decades of an American policy of neutrality, and drawing condemnation and sparking protests from the Palestinians who claim Eastern Jerusalem as their future capital.
The US was heavily censured by the international community when the UN General Assembly voted resoundingly to reject Trump’s recognition in December.
The Israeli prime minister’s timeline for the embassy move differs from that offered last month by US secretary of state Rex Tillerson , who said the move could take at least three years.
It took the US 10 years to build and relocate to its new embassy in London.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.