Taliban Offers Talks With US

Kabul—The Taliban on Wednesday said it will welcome talks with the US and urged people to pressurize Washington to bring an end to the invasion of Afghanistan.

In a letter published on its website, the Taliban said they preferred to resolve the conflict that began in 2001 through peaceful dialogue and warned that the use of force alone would complicate the problem in Afghanistan.

"We still believe that it is not too late for the American people to understand that the Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban call themselves) can solve its problems with every side through healthy politics and dialogue," the insurgent group said in its open letter to the American people.

The group called on the "American people and the peace-loving Congressmen" to pressurize US leadership to end the occupation of the Asian country, a precondition that Taliban has always maintained to begin any negotiation, Efe news reported.