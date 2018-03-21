IS suicide bomber kills 29 in Afghanistan

The Public Health Ministry said another 52 people were wounded in the attack, which was carried out by a bomber on foot.
Kabul— An Islamic State suicide bomber struck on the road to a Shiite shrine in Afghanistan's capital Wednesday, killing at least 29 people as Afghans celebrated the Persian new year.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in an online statement, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites. IS said the attack targeted "a gathering of Shiites celebrating Nauruz."
The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday, and the country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines.
The IS have repeatedly targeted Shiites.
The attack took place near Kabul University and a government hospital, around one kilometer away from the Sakhi shrine, where people were gathered to celebrate the new year, said Gen. Daud Amin, Kabul's police chief.
Daud said the attacker managed to slip past police checkpoints set up along the road. He said an investigation into the security breach is underway, and that anyone found to have neglected his duties would be punished. (PTI/AP)
