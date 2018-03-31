Saudi Crown Prince wants US troops to stay in Syria

“We believe American troops should stay for at least the mid-term, if not the long-term,” Prince Mohammad told Time magazine on Thursday.
Dubai—Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has called on US troops to remain in Syria, despite US President Donald Trump saying that US forces will be pulled from the country in the future.
“We believe American troops should stay for at least the mid-term, if not the long-term,” Prince Mohammad told Time magazine on Thursday.
The crown prince is currently on a three-week visit to the US, hoping to ramp up support for Saudi Arabia, both economically and politically.
He said that US troop presence in Syria is the last effort to reign in Iran. The US maintains a remote base at Deir Ezzor in Syria.
Under Prince Mohammad, Saudi Arabia has severed diplomatic ties with Iran and pressured countries in the Middle East and Africa to curtail their relationships with Tehran, accusing it of meddling in Arab affairs.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.