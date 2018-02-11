Modi In Ramallah:India Hopes Palestine Will Soon Become A 'Free Country'

Ramallah—India hopes Palestine soon becomes a free country, and does so in a peaceful manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in Ramallah, while making a joint statement with the sovereign state's president, Mahmoud Abbas.

Modi said he had assured Abbas that New Delhi was bound by a promise to take care of the interests of the Palestinian people.

He was earlier conferred The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest order given to foreign dignitaries. The commendation acknowledged Modi's "support to our peoples right to independence and freedom so that peace prevails in the region."

The prime minister thanked President Abbas for the recognition. He said it was an honour for India, and a symbol of Palestine's friendship.

Modi said India hoped for peace and stability in Palestine, and that only dialogue could make a permanent solution possible. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy and far-sightedness, and lauded the Palestinian people's courage, which he said was exemplary.

The prime minister said India was aiding the construction of an Institute of Diplomacy in Palestine, and doubling the exchange of students.

De-Hyphenating Ties With Israel, Palestine

Modi's visit to Palestine, part of a three-nation tour, comes weeks after he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi to India. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit both Israel and Palestine.

B Bala Bhaskar, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said India has "de-hyphenated" its relations with Palestine and Israel.

"Now we see them both as mutually independent and exclusive and as part of this policy the prime minister is undertaking this visit." he explained.

India was one of the earliest champions of the Palestinian cause, but in recent years turned to Israel for high-tech military equipment and anti-terrorism cooperation.

Officials have said India continues to support the Palestinian cause, and that Modi's visit is aimed at helping build up the Palestinians' capacity in the health, information technology and education areas.

India was among more than 120 countries to vote in favour of a resolution in December calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israels capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told India Today in an exclusive interview that his government was, "naturally," disappointed.

But he also stressed that he didn't think one vote affected the general trend of India-Israel relations, which he said was moving forward on many fronts.

Even as Modi dramatically tightens India’s ties with Israel, New Delhi has continued its longstanding support of the Palestinians in international forums. In early January India backed a United Nations resolution condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of the Jewish state.

“We count on India, an international force on a strategic and economic level, to help Palestinians achieve a just peace in our region,” Abbas said at the press conference.

Modi also will visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where there are sizable communities of expatriate Indian workers, before returning to India.