Kabul hotel attack toll rises to 18

Kabul—The toll from the deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel here has risen to 18, an official said.
Of the 18 killed, 14 are foreign nationals, have been killed, a spokesman of the Afghan Interior Ministry said, Xinhua reported.
All five attackers were also killed during the gunfight with Afghan security forces. A 12-hour siege following Saturday night's attack ended on Sunday.
Spokesman Najib Danish told local Tolo News TV that those among the killed were four Afghans and 14 foreign nationals, Xinhua reported.
Kam Air, a local airline, said earlier 11 of its foreign staff were killed in the hotel attack claimed by Taliban, adding that several local staff of the company were among the casualties.
The siege started on Saturday night after five Taliban suicide bombers stormed the six-storey luxury hotel overlooking the city.
A total of 12 people were also injured in the attack.
The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
