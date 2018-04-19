Iran’s defense chief in Iraq to discuss ties, Syria strikes

Baghdad—Iran’s defense minister is in Iraq to exchange views with the country’s senior officials on bilateral security cooperation as well as the most recent regional developments, especially the Syria situation.

Upon arrival in Baghdad International Airport for a two-day visit on Wednesday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami was received by Secretary-General of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohammad Jawad Kazim, IRNA reported.

An official reception ceremony is to be held at Iraq’s Ministry of Defense shortly.

Hatami said after arrival that he would discuss last week’s US-French-UK missile attacks against Syria with Iraqi officials.

The United States, Britain, and France on April 14 fired more than 100 missiles at Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma near Damascus. Syria has denied any such attack ever took place.

The Iraqi government has warned that the Western airstrikes on Syria were a “very dangerous” development that could help Takfiri terrorists re-emerge in the region.

A day after the airstrikes by the Western trio, Iraqis came out in their thousands in Baghdad as well as the holy cities of Najaf and Basra to protest the attacks.

They burned and stomped on several US flags. “Stop destroying Syria as you destroyed our country,” shouted the protesters, in reference to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. “No to America, no to the bombardment of Syria,” they chanted.

The Iranian defense chief also congratulated the Iraqi government and public for defeating terrorism.

Late last year, Iraq, backed by Iranian military advisors, defeated the Daesh terror group, which had been waging a campaign of terror and destruction in the Arab country since 2014.