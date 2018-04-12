Iran vows 'crushing response' to enemies' missteps, miscalculations

Tehran—Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says the country is boosting its deterrent power and is prepared to give a devastating response to any wrong move or miscalculation by the enemies.

Addressing a ceremony in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on Tuesday, Hatami added that enemies of the Islamic Republic are well-advised not to test the country's power because they would receive a "crushing response" if they commit any misjudgment or miscalculation.

He emphasized that the Iranian armed forces are ready to strongly counter the enemies and make them regret any wrong move.

Hatami said Iran is a strong defense power in the region, adding, "We can currently pursue our goals and defend our interests well and with full force."

The Iranian defense chief further added that enemies created Daesh and other Takfiri groups in the Middle East to cause problems in the border areas and committed numerous crimes; however, Iran managed to thwart all their plots though its active deterrent power.

A senior Iranian commander on Saturday reiterated the combat readiness of the country’s armed forces, saying the Islamic Republic pursues a defensive deterrent policy in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

"Iran pursues a defensive deterrent policy in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman through an active and all-out presence," Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that enemies of the Islamic establishment are in fear of the rising power of Iran, but are not able to do anything to curb it.

In a meeting with a group of senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader mentioned power, security, dignity and having adequate capability in time of need as the main goals of the Iranian Armed Forces. Ayatollah Khamenei noted that all the activities conducted by those forces must be aimed at achieving their predetermined goals.

The Iranian defense minister said in March that the Islamic Republic would spare no effort to boost its defense and deterrent power.

