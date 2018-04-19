Iran unveils devastating new missile system in Army Day parade

A low-altitude missile system, the "Kamin-2" is designed to confront military drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and low-flying planes.
Tehran—In a huge military parade to mark National Army Day, Iranian troops showed off the "Kamin-2" missile system as it was driven on the back of a truck through the streets of Tehran.
A low-altitude missile system, the "Kamin-2" is designed to confront military drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and low-flying planes.
This latest military system is an upgraded version of the Mersad missile system.
Local media are reporting that the system has been upgraded by Iranian experts according to the most advanced technology in the world.
The move flouts international restrictions on such weapons and will be seen by many as a direct challenge to President Donald Trump's attempt to shut down the country's military programme.
Iran is expected to deploy these missiles to war zones in the Middle East such as Syria to combat what Iranian officials call "regional threats".
Earlier this week Iranian Army Airborne Commander Yousef Qorbani announced the missile unveiling to state media.
"The range of the missile has doubled to fly 8 to 12km further compared with the previous version," he said.
"Given the regional threats that we are facing, they can be highly effective in combats in short-range combat zones."
In addition to the new missiles, Iran unveiled helicopters armed with rockets and machine guns.
Iran has said that these would be deployed "for combat in proxy and guerilla warfares".
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.