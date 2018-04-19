Iran unveils devastating new missile system in Army Day parade

Tehran—In a huge military parade to mark National Army Day, Iranian troops showed off the "Kamin-2" missile system as it was driven on the back of a truck through the streets of Tehran.

A low-altitude missile system, the "Kamin-2" is designed to confront military drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and low-flying planes.

This latest military system is an upgraded version of the Mersad missile system.

Local media are reporting that the system has been upgraded by Iranian experts according to the most advanced technology in the world.

The move flouts international restrictions on such weapons and will be seen by many as a direct challenge to President Donald Trump's attempt to shut down the country's military programme.

Iran is expected to deploy these missiles to war zones in the Middle East such as Syria to combat what Iranian officials call "regional threats".

Earlier this week Iranian Army Airborne Commander Yousef Qorbani announced the missile unveiling to state media.

"The range of the missile has doubled to fly 8 to 12km further compared with the previous version," he said.

"Given the regional threats that we are facing, they can be highly effective in combats in short-range combat zones."

In addition to the new missiles, Iran unveiled helicopters armed with rockets and machine guns.

Iran has said that these would be deployed "for combat in proxy and guerilla warfares".