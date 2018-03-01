Iran Unveils Azarakhsh Anti-Armor Missile

Alwaght—Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched on Wednesday a new domestically-manufactured anti-armor missile that can be mounted on combat helicopters.

The missile, dubbed Azarakhsh (Thunderbolt), was unveiled during a ceremony attended by the chief commander of the IRGC, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari.

Azarakhsh can be used in low-altitude air operations and against ground targets. The 127-millimeter caliber missile weighs around 70 kg and is 3,096 mm long. The air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missile has a range of 10 km and a maximum speed of 550 meters per second. It is also equipped with thermographic detectors.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Major General Jafari said that IRGC Ground Force plans to boost use of drones and helicopters in its operations.

The IRGC commander pointed out that, “Less than two years ago, we decided to equip the IRGC Ground Force with helicopters…”

He added that with the support of the IRGC Ground Force, three helicopter units have been constructed and prepared to be used for operations.

Given the decisive role of drones and helicopters in missions, the IRGC Ground Force is moving toward using the items in various operations, including heliborne and reconnaissance operations.

Iran continues to make major breakthroughs in its defense sector and has attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems, including different types of missiles.

Iran also carries out several military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

The Islamic Republic has reiterated that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that deterrence is the principle of its defense doctrine.