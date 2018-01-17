Iran Leader Blasts Muslim 'Conspiracy of Silence'

Tehran—Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Tuesday said the US was overstepping its bounds in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital calling the planned move a 'futile measure'.

He also said the governments that help the US and Israel were betraying the Islamic Ummah.

In a meeting with the participants of the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Saudis were helping the US and Israel and it is a betrayal to the Muslim Ummah and the Muslim world.

Supreme Leader further noted that the issue of Muslim unity was an important matter, adding, "We are ready to show brotherly behaviour even towards those who hitherto showed animosity towards us in the Muslim world."

Iran leader noted that the Muslim world, with its large population and facilities, can undoubtedly turn into a great and influential power in the world by maintaining its unity.

He also called on the Muslim world to stop conflicts saying that one of the aspirations of the enemies of Islam is to create differences, wage wars and cause bloodshed in the Muslim world to create a safe haven for the Zionists, and it must not be allowed.

"I believe that this fight against the Zionists will produce result, as today we see the resistance has progressed."

Ayatollah Khamenei said once the Zionists' slogan was From Nile to Euphrates, but today they are building a wall around themselves to be able to safeguard themselves on the occupied lands.

"Palestine is a collection; it is a country as well as a history, and its capital city is absolutely Jerusalem al-Quds."

The Leader also referred to the attempts of the US to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the new capital of the Israeli regime saying that this is not something they could do.

He also stated that there were important issues on the agenda of this session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, but there are some issues that have been neglected.

He said the issues of Yemen and Bahrain were important ones that must be resolved.

"My advice to our brothers in the Muslim world is that we should be outspoken regarding the basic issues of the Muslim world to have an impact on public opinion."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said "do not let them ignore you and the major issues of the Muslim world through conspiracy of silence."

Palestine is an important issue of the Muslim world that is largely ignored, he said.