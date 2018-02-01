'Germany will not move embassy to Jerusalem until 2-state solution reached'

"Germany is looking forward to the day when it will be able to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. But let me add: in two states with Jerusalem as their capital. There is no shortcut here," he said.
Berlin—Germany will keep its embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv until a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians is reached, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday.
Addressing an international conference at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Gabriel underlined that moving Germany's embassy to Jerusalem would only come after a negotiated solution.
"Germany is looking forward to the day when it will be able to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. But let me add: in two states with Jerusalem as their capital. There is no shortcut here," he said.
Gabriel underlined that both parties had "legitimate aspirations with regard to Jerusalem," and a solution could only be found in negotiations.
"We believe this move must come in support of the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution based on the '67 line. Until then we will follow the international law regarding the status of the occupied territories," he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced in December 2017, despite widespread international opposition, to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.