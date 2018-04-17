Arab leaders mute on Syria strikes at Saudi summit

The leaders called for an international probe while condemning the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters after the summit.
Dubai—Leaders at the Arab League summit have failed to discuss the US-led strikes that came as a result of the "criminal" alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
The summit took place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, a day after the coordinated attacks by the US, UK and France on three sites allegedly linked to the production of chemical weapons in Syria.
According to a summit spokesman, the leaders were to discuss the Syrian conflict but not the strikes that targeted the sites near Damascus as well as in the province of Homs.
The leaders called for an international probe while condemning the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters after the summit.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar have previously issued statements in support of the action while Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon expressed concern.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose government has denied using or possessing chemical weapons, was not present at the meeting after the country was suspended from the group in 2011.
Marwan Bishara, a senior political analyst at the pan-Arab news channel, Al Jazeera described the gathering a 'bottomless summit'. "It was "odd" that the recent strikes in Syria were not on the agenda.
"It couldn't get more odd," he said. "It's what you call a bottomless summit," Bishara said.
Qatar blockade not discussed
The summit the first since a major diplomatic dispute between Qatar and some its Gulf neighbours broke out also failed to discuss the crisis.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain - all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Doha on June 5, 2017, and imposed a land, sea and air embargo, accusing it of supporting "terrorism". Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Al-Jubeir, Saudi foreign minister, said Qatar was not on the agenda because "it's not a big issue".
"It's not a big problem," he said. "It's a very, very small problem."
While Qatar's emir did not attend the summit, the country's Arab League representative was present at the meeting.
"We've never seen the Arab world in such bad shape with leadership not able to cope with the challenges facing the Arab world, so much so that most of the points of contention that the Arab leaders don't agree to were not put on the agenda and the ones that they agreed to were put on the agenda," said Al Jazeera's Bishara.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.