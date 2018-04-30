 Skip to main content
Restrictions in Srinagar areas tomorrow
3 persons shot dead by unknown gunmen in Baramuula
Kashmiri businessman missing on way back from Delhi

11 children killed in Afghan suicide attack on foreign convoy

236

Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afgha told AFP

Kandahar—A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan Monday killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said, amid a spate of attacks across the war-torn country.

Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afgha told AFP

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags AfghanistanSuicide attack

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from World News

Trending on Observer