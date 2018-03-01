Youth should associate with humanitarian aspects of Islam: Modi

Every religion promotes human values, the prime minister said in his address at a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II was also present.
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said India's youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and be able to use modern technology at the same time.
Every religion promotes human values, the prime minister said in his address at a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II was also present.
India, the prime minister added, had been a "cradle of all major religions in the world".
He said the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mind set that misguides youth.
Indian democracy is a celebration of age old pluralism, Modi said.
According to him, all faiths promote human values. "... therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology", he said
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.