West Oppressed, Exploited Resources Of East: Rouhani

Hyderabad—President of Iran Hassan Rouhani Friday called on Muslims to preserve their unity in the face of machinations by their enemies to sow discord in order to further their interests.

President Rouhani made the remarks during his speech at the historic Makkah Masjid here after attending the Friday prayers along with his entourage.

"The enemy does not see the sect of Muslims before targeting. They only see that they are fighting the Muslims and target the community in large," he said.

On the second day of his three-day visit to India, Rouhani joined commoners in offering prayers at the 17th century mosque whose foundation was laid in late 1616 by Qutub Shahi ruler Sultan Mohammad and was completed during Mughal era in 1694.

Rouhani censured the US for recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the "capital" of Israel, calling on the Muslims to support the Palestinian cause.

"If part of the Muslim society in the Islamic world today is suffering from a problem, it is because Islam's teachings and advice are not acted upon and that real Islam is not dominant," he said.

Iranian President announced that Tehran was ready to simplify visa procedures and hoped India will reciprocate to facilitate easy movement of people between the two countries which share historical relations.

He also said that Iran with its rich resources of oil and gas was ready to help Indian people and announced that Iran was ready to allow India access to Chabahar Port to facilitate transit to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe.

Rouhani said Iran and India can cooperate in areas like industry, agriculture and advanced technology and take steps to contribute to the interests of both the countries and the region. The Iranian leader said both countries should work together to further strengthen peace in the interests of the region.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and legislators of his party were also present.

Rouhani's visit to the Sunni mosque is significant. Analysts say it is aimed at conveying the message of Shia-Sunni unity.

Earlier President Rouhani at a meeting with the Muslim intellectuals and Ulema said problems plaguing Muslim countries cannot be solved through the barrel of gun and military means but through logic, reasoning and dialogue.

Speaking at a meeting with Muslim intellectuals and clergy here on Thursday night, Rouhani said Islam is not a religion of violence, but one of moderation.

He blamed West for sowing discord in the Muslim lands. "The Western world has made Muslim countries preoccupied with themselves through creating discord among them," he said.

He said that the Shias, Sunnis, Kurds and Christians lived together in Iraq and the same was true of Syria till the West intervened there.

Rouhani said while during industrialization, the West plundered the mineral resources of the East and in the current age of technology, it is trying to plunder their culture and beliefs.

"The Western world oppressed and exploited the Eastern world and its resources" and caused tensions and differences to arise between oriental countries, he said.

"When we Muslims (in the past centuries) possessed universities and technologies, and others did not possess (them), we...transferred our teachings and science to them.

"However, when they (West) reached the (same level of progress), they did not (give) the same treatment. They did not provide us with technology fairly and justly," he said.

"On the contrary they (West) created certain groups, we call Takfiris, to portray Islam as a violent religion.

"The fact is that Islam is a religion of moderation, tolerance and forgiveness", he said extensively quoting from Quran and the sayings of Prophet Mohammad.

He said the solution to the problems faced by the humanity lie in returning to genuine Islam and underlined the need for educating all, especially youth, of the teaching of Quran and Prophet Mohammad, whom the Quran described as the mercy for humanity.

The Iranian President called for explaining how the Islam does not merely focus on issues of individual or family but it has the power to manage a society, politics, international relations, judicial issues, and social affairs. Islam rules and regulations for running affairs of the society, he added.

Quoting Quran, he said the Muslim community shoulder huge responsibility as they are present on this planet to spread good deeds and eradicate evils. Quoting a saying of Prophet Mohammad, he said oppressed irrespective of his faith should be helped.

"We want to spread peace and also engage in dialogue while defending our rights. In case of need, we do believe in resistance and steadfastness," he added.

Calling for unity among Muslims, Rouhani said his country wants to clear the "hurdles" faced by the people of war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen are facing.

"We want to clear the hurdles for the people of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen. The solution is unity and brotherhood in joint effort," he said.

Iran believes that there is no military solution to problems which are diplomatic in nature, Rouhani said.

"However, when a war is imposed, people have no other option but to defend themselves, and those who defend are the true companions and true followers of the almighty God," he said.

"Iran wants unity, independence and support for the East. Iran wants fraternity with India. We do not want to have any differences with other countries as well," said Rouhani who is on his first India visit since assuming charge as president in 2013.

Rouhani lauded India's culture and traditions, and said the country was a "living museum" of religions and ethnic groups.