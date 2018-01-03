US Confirms Withholding $225 Million Military Aid To Pakistan

New York—The White House confirmed on Tuesday that an already-delayed $255 million military aid to Pakistan had been blocked. The decision came a day after President Donald Trump lashed out at Pakistan for, what he said, the US got “nothing but lies and deceit” from Islamabad in the war against terrorism.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 foreign military financing for Pakistan at this time,” CNN quoted a National Security Council spokesperson as saying.

“The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil,” he added.

The White House spokesperson said, “Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance.”

He added that the administration would be reviewing Pakistan’s level of cooperation in security areas.

In his first tweet for Pakistan marking the new year, Trump said the US had “foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years”.

He also once again accused the country of providing safe havens to terrorists that the US targeted in Afghanistan.

The remarks drew angry rebuke from Pakistan, which summoned US Ambassador David Hale and sought an explanation sought an explanation over the tweet.

Moments after the US President’s tweet, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was not worried as it had already refused to ‘do more’ for the US. Asif asserted that Pakistan was ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it had received.

A emergent meeting, which had been sought following the US President’s tirade, between the top civil and military leaders is already ongoing to envisage and form a strategy to deal with the situation.

China Backs Pakistan After Trump Barb

Long-time, trusted ally China has defended Pakistan’s record of combating “terrorism” in the wake of a withering attack by US President Donald Trump, who accused Islamabad of ‘lies and deceit’ in an angry tweet on New Year.

Trump said, on Monday, that the United States had “foolishly” handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit”. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A US National Security Council official later said that the White House did not plan on sending $255 million in aid to Pakistan “at this time” and added “the administration continues to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.”

However, China gave Pakistan its backing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, asked during a regular briefing on Tuesday about Trump’s tweet, did not mention the United States but defended Pakistan’s contributions in counter-terrorism.

“We have said many times that Pakistan has put forth great effort and made great sacrifices in combating terrorism. It has made a prominent contribution to global anti-terror efforts,” he said. “The international community should fully recognise this.”

Pakistani officials say tough US measures threaten to push Pakistan further into the arms of China, which has deepened ties with Islamabad after pledging to invest $57 billion in infrastructure as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative.

Analysts say Trump’s tweet signals that the fraught US-Pakistan ties are likely to worsen in 2018. “The trend lines have not been good, and the tweet gives an indication of the turmoil that awaits in 2018,” said Michael Kugelman, the senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Centre.

Pak PM Summons Cabinet, NSC meetings

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday summoned Cabinet and the National Security Committee meetings to discuss Pakistan's response to US President Donald Trump's accusation that Islamabad deceived America by sheltering terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid.

Trump on Monday tore into Pakistan accusing it of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for aid over the last 15 years thinking of American leaders as "fools".

In his strongest attack against Pakistan yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year's day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to Pakistan.

The White House later said the US has suspended its USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's decisive action against terrorists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan had reported that Abbasi would preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, which will discuss among other things, the national security issue.

Top Army Brass Reviews ‘Evolving Scenario’

The 207th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ Rawalpindi on Tuesday presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The meeting reviewed the evolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The meeting was held ahead of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting. “Forum also discussed input for NSC meeting scheduled later today,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders join heads over Trump’s tweet

The NSC meeting has been called to discuss US President Donald Trump’s latest statement alleging Pakistan of “lies and deceit”.

India, Afghanistan Praise Trump Utterances

Trump’s harsh words drew praise from India and Afghanistan. “His Excellency President Trump has declared the reality. Pakistan has never helped or participated in tackling terrorism,” General Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan ministry of Defence, told Reuters.

Jitendra Singh, a junior minister at the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, said Trump’s posturing has “vindicated India’s stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan’s role in perpetrating terrorism is concerned”.