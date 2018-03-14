UP,Bihar bypoll results:BJP down in all 3 Parliament seats;SP,RJD ahead

Gorakhpur/Patna—The Bharatiya Janata Party is staring at defeat in two key parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur -- which were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya after their entry into the Assembly in April, 2017.

Both seats were a prestige fight for the BJP. Gorakhpur has been held by Yogi Adityanath since 1998 – he was the youngest MP at 26 – and three times before that by his mentor Advaidyanath.

Phulpur is an extremely prominent Lok Sabha seat that the BJP had wrested only in 2014. It has been represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, his sister Vijayalakshmi Pandit and also former Prime Minister V P Singh.

The fate of the third parliamentary seat being called today is Araria in Bihar, where too the BJP is trailing, this time behind Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD.

Counting is also on for two Assembly seats in Bihar. The BJP is leading in Bhabua while RJD leads again in Jehanabad.

Since there are no permanent enemies in politics, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have come together this time to stop the BJP. The last time they joined hands was in 1992 -- to take charge of the state after the sacking of BJP’s Kalyan Singh in the aftermath of the Babri demolition.

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading in the Gorakhpur constituency with 377,146 votes after 25 rounds of counting. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 354,192 votes.

In Phulpur, SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 47,351 with 305,172 votes while BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is second with 257,821 votes after 28 rounds of counting

In Bihar, after the 22nd round of counting, RJD is leading by 57,791 with 4,46,179 votes, while BJP is trailing with 3,88,388 votes for Araria constituency.

BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey has won Bhabhua Assembly seat while the RJD has won the Jehanabad Assembly seat.

The election were said to test the recently formed electoral arrangement between the two arch-rivals -- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). The two parties have come together in Phulpur and Gorakhpur for the first time after 1991 to take on the BJP.

Termed by Adityanath a “rehearsal” for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the byelections witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has extended support to the SP candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats while Congress, which contested the 2017 assembly poll with Samajwadi Party, had fielded its own candidates.

For the BJP, the election was a prestige issue for chief minister Yogi Adityanath who represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row till he took over as chief minister in 2017.

Phulpur, a seat earlier represented by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was won for the first time by the BJP in 2014 when Keshav Prasad Maurya, a former mayor of Varanasi, won the seat with a margin of 3.76 lakh votes.

In Bihar's Araria, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress are pitted against the BJP-Janata Dal (United) alliance and it’s the first big test for Nitish Kumar after he walked out of the Grand Alliance last year to team up with the BJP.

