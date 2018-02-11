Triple Talaq Issue threat to Muslim personal law: AIMPLB

Hyderabad—Moulana Wali Rehamani, general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), expressed concern over the threat to Muslim personal law with instant Triple Talaq issue.

The general secretary in his detailed report at the 26th plenary of the Law Board on Saturday covered many issues that concern Muslim community and appreciated the stand of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha to not let the bill pass.

Moulana Wali Rehamani urged the plenary to guide the Muslim community in this crucial juncture and to evolve a strategy to stop the Union government from passing the bill. He said Union government is interfering into the personal law matters which are guaranteed by the Indian constitution.

Speaking on the contentious Babri Mashed issue he said, "The apex court is of the view that the case is related to the title of the land and is not the matter of faith". He informed the plenary session that the board has submitted relevant documents and few of the documents needs translation, as per the court's observation. He reiterated that "One's a Masjid is always a Masjid". He said that AIMPLB is ready for negotiations, based on fair justice and equal honour.

Calling the Hyderabad plenary as historic, he said that community is confronted with many issues with the bias attitude of the present government. He said the board is trying to create awareness through a movement called "Tahaffuz e shariyat wo-Ishalahai Mashhira" (Protection of Shariya Law understanding Shariya law and social reforms) and the response is encouraging.

The report said that eleven main issues have been approved for discussion in the working committee meeting as agenda which was presided by Moulana Syed Mohd Rabey Hasani Nadvi, President