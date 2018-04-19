Told Pakistan of surgical strikes before Indian media: Modi

London—Warning Pakistan, prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India would not tolerate those who like to export terror and would respond to them 'in the language they understand', as he referred to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC.

The prime minister, during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, said when "someone has put a terror export factory in place and makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language".

Modi's remarks came in response to a question on the surgical strikes by a member of the audience who had speech disability.

The prime minister choked with emotion on seeing the speech-impaired elderly man ask the question on the strikes with the help of a person, and lauded him for his strength and conviction.

In his reply, Modi said, "Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated.

"We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted."

The prime minister asserted that he was proud of the Army as they executed the surgical strikes with perfection and were back after finishing the task before dawn.

Modi also narrated how India first informed Pakistan about the strikes and then told the media and the people about it.

"I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media," he said.

Citing India's history, Modi asserted that India never looked to capture anyone else's territory.

"During World War I and II, we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN peacekeeping forces," Modi said.

Asked what he thought of some people questioning the valour of the Army, Modi said he does not want to use the stage to criticise anyone.

"I just hope, God gives them wisdom," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

In a well-calibrated operation, on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army moved across the LoC and smashed four terror launch pads that were under the guard of a Pakistani post located 700 metres from the LoC.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) was severely hit in the cross-LoC surgical strikes on the launch pads with assessment reports of radio intercepts indicating that around 20 of its militants were killed.