Those Who Don't Say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are Pakistanis: BJP 

Ballia (UP)—Days after declaring that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Monday said those who desist from saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are Pakistanis.

The legislator last evening at a function in Ratsad here also said that such people should not be given the permission to enter politics.

"Those who have reservation in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram are Pakistanis and they have no right to live in the country," the MLA from Bairia said.

"People who do not give the status of mother to their motherland, their patriotism is doubtful...

Those who have a problem in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram should not have the permission to do politics," he said.

Last month, Singh had made headlines by stating that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.

Speaking on illegal mining, the MLA advised people "to give two slaps to the police (personnel)" if they are stopped by them for taking sand for their personal use.

"If the police can catch hold of a thief and humiliate him, people can also give the same treatment to the police," Singh told reporters

BJP Leader Booked For Death Of 9 children

The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Manoj Baitha whose SUV mowed down nine school children in Muzaffarpur on February 24.

Soon after an FIR was lodged, the state BJP on Monday conceded that the prime accused in the tragic incident, Manoj Baitha, was indeed a party leader. The volte-face comes two days after Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai vehemently maintained on Saturday that "Baitha was not associated with the BJP."

The speeding SUV, which ran over several children who were waiting to cross the road after the school was over, thereby killing nine kids on the spot, was being driven by Baitha. The vehicle sported a BJP flag and had a nameplate as "general secretary, BJP Dalit Cell."

The Muzaffarpur police, meanwhile, have booked Baitha under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the IPC. The FIR has named only one person (Baitha) as an accused although locals said that there were at least three persons in the vehicle which mowed down the children.

"The police have been raiding Baitha's house. He will be apprehended soon," said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi here on Monday. Modi was responding to the charges levelled by the RJD-led Opposition which accused the government of "shielding the absconding BJP leader since Nitish Kumar was running his government on BJP's crutches."

"The SUV, which killed nine children in Muzaffapur on Saturday, was registered in Baitha's name on September 21, 2010. He has been booked under Sections 279, 308, 338, and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said a cop, associated with the investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the local residents, who blocked NH-77, have demanded a foot-overbridge near the school where the children, all aged between 7 and 10, were waiting to cross the road before they were mowed down by the speeding SUV.

"The demand for foot overbridge has been accepted by the Chief Minister," said a government official.