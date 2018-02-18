Take Political Initiatives To Resolve Conflicts: Rouhani

New Delhi—Trade, investment and regional connectivity between India and Iran received a boost on Saturday with the two countries signing a dozen pacts including one on Iran’s strategically located Chabahar port. New Delhi is keen to develop the port to access Central Asia including land locked Afghanistan.

The pacts were signed after “substantive” talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New Delhi.

Rouhani reached New Delhi on day long visit Friday night, after spending two days in Hyderabad, where he offered Friday prayers, met Muslim elite and visited cultural attractions of the city.

Iranian President was formally received by Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Saturday morning.

After holding wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rouhani, trying to reflect on growing congruence in bilateral ties, said the two sides deliberated on a range of pressing bilateral, regional and international issues but did not disagree on even a "single topic".

Asked whether India raised the issue of alleged “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during today's talks”, officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refused to give a direct answer. “There was an understanding on how India was a victim of terrorism”, news reports quoted unnamed officials as saying.

Addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi, President Rouhani said that the emerging regional conflicts must be solved with diplomacy and political initiatives.

“Iran and India’s ties are not to any country’s detriment,” Iranian President said.

"Relations between Iran and India are beyond political and diplomatic.

It is a historical relationship, it is a relationship based on civilisational heritage," he said.

“There are expansive capacities for the development and deepening of Iran and India’s relations, which should all be seized upon more than ever toward the interests of and creating a better future for the nations and the region,” Dr Rouhani said.

On his part PM Modi appreciated Rouhani on his leadership in developing strategically-important Chabahar Port.

The Iranian president pointed to mutual investment in port city of Chabahar by Iran and India as well as Afghanistan as a means of turning it into a trade hub.

Rouhani said Chabahar could reinforce Iran and India’s historical ties by serving as a bridge connecting the subcontinent to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe. “We are ready to sign bilateral and trilateral agreements to turn the transit route passing through Chabahar into a strategic pathway serving the reinforcement of regional ties,” he said.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, he said both countries were of the opinion that all stakeholders should work for peace and stability of the country.

"We believe that the various issues of the region, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, should be resolved through political initiatives," he said.

On Iran's nuclear issue, he said both the countries have a common viewpoint that the commitment to the international agreement must be honoured.

In his remarks, Modi spoke of the Sufi links between the two countries and the determination to tackle terror.

"People of both India and Iran believe in peace and tolerance drawing from the values of Sufi philosophy. Taking into account our mutual benefits, we are both committed to stop the forces of terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trafficking, cyber crime and other international crimes," Modi said.

Rouhani described terrorism as a problem not only for the entire region but for the whole world saying: "We must fight the roots of terrorism which are mainly intellectual and cultural stemming from promoting extremist, violent ideas and we are ready to cooperate with friendly countries, including India, in this field."

The Iranian President said Modi's visit to Tehran in 2016 paved the way for bringing new momentum in ties and its fruits are being seeing today.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two leaders welcomed the growing interaction between their National Security Councils and agreed to enhance regular and institutionalised consultations between them and others concerned on terrorism, security and related issues such as organised crime, money-laundering, drug trafficking and cyber crime.

Connectivity

Modi congratulated Rouhani for his leadership in the development of the "golden gateway" of Chabahar port in Iran that has boosted connectivity to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Rouhani said Chaba…………har port, as a bridge connecting India to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Eastern Europe can further strengthen historical ties between the two countries and the entire region.

"Transit ties between the two countries will create multilateral and regional potentials with the countries of the region and we are ready to have trilateral and multilateral agreements to turn the transit route from Chabahar into a strategic route for regional relations," he said.

Stressing that Iran can supply India's energy needs within the framework of long-term strategic contracts, the Iranian President said: "These long-term contracts in the fields of energy and transportation will make the two countries strategic and trustful partners."

During Modi's visit to Tehran in 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement to jointly develop the Chabahar port. The first phase of the port became operational in December last when the first consignment of wheat from India to Afghanistan was sent through it, bypassing Pakistan.

Among the agreements signed on Saturday, one was a lease contract between Port and Maritime Organisation (PMO), Iran and India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) which envisages IPGL taking over the operations of a part of the area of the multipurpose and container terminal for a period of 18 months.

Modi assured India's support for the development of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to harness the full potential of the Chabahar port.

Chabahar, Modi said, “can change the trade relations game across the region and the world,” noting that India had already begun exporting its goods, including wheat, to Afghanistan via the Iranian port city.

Apart from the one on connectivity, the other agreements signed included double taxation avoidance, an instrument of ratification that that brings into effect the extradition agreement that the two sides had signed in 2008 and cooperation in the areas of health, traditional systems of medicine and agriculture and allied sectors and establishment of an expert group on trade remedy measures

Following the meeting, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Both leaders held a substantive and productive discussion on cooperation in trade & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues.” Earlier, Rouhani chose to begin his three-day visit to India from Hyderabad as the city has a long history of cultural and religious ties with Iran.