Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case: 'Will Deal It As Pure Land Dispute'

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer refused appellants' plea for day to day hearing, saying "over 700 poor litigants are waiting for justice, we have to hear them".
New Delhi—The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will deal with the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case as a pure land dispute and refused to hear it on day-to-day basis.
Posting the next hearing for March 14, it asked parties in the case to file translated copies of the documents before it.
The court was hearing a batch of cross petitions challenging 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that had divided the disputed Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi site between the Nirmohi Akhara, Lord Ram deity and the Sunni Waqf Board.
The top court was moved challenging the High Court verdict by petitioners M. Siddiqui represented by his legal heirs, the Nirmohi Akhara, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Bhagwan Shri Ram Virajman, All India Hindu Mahasabha's Swami Chakrapani, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the Akhil Bharatiya Sri Ramjanam Bhoomi Punardhar Samiti and others.
