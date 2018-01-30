President, PM pay homage to Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi—President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered floral tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, on his 70th death anniversary, here at Rajghat.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their homage to Gandhi ji.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa were also present.

Earlier, President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi took to their respective Twitter handles to share their thoughts about ‘Bapu’.

President Kovind wrote, “On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind.”

“We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation,” Prime Minister Modi posted.