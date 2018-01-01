Preserve Apolitical Character Of Army: Rawat

New Delhi—Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday urged all army personnel to work with “added zeal” to preserve the core values of the force, including its “apolitical” character, while ensuring that it remains one of the most potent instruments of India’s national power.

“Our unflinching loyalty, commitment to the nation and apolitical stance, confers on us a uniqueness that we must preserve,” he said.

Therefore, Rawat said, “we need to continue to work with added zeal while upholding our core values of integrity, loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, courage and honour to fulfil our constitutional obligations and assigned roles.”

His comments were seen as reference to the 73-day-long border face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Doklam and the anti-militancy operations by the force in Jammu and Kashmir.