Preserve Apolitical Character Of Army: Rawat

“Our unflinching loyalty, commitment to the nation and apolitical stance, confers on us a uniqueness that we must preserve,” he said.
New Delhi—Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday urged all army personnel to work with “added zeal” to preserve the core values of the force, including its “apolitical” character, while ensuring that it remains one of the most potent instruments of India’s national power.
“Our unflinching loyalty, commitment to the nation and apolitical stance, confers on us a uniqueness that we must preserve,” he said.
Therefore, Rawat said, “we need to continue to work with added zeal while upholding our core values of integrity, loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, courage and honour to fulfil our constitutional obligations and assigned roles.”
His comments were seen as reference to the 73-day-long border face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Doklam and the anti-militancy operations by the force in Jammu and Kashmir.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.