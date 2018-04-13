Pregnant Pak singer shot dead for refusing to stand up while performing

Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, was in Kanga village for an event where she was singing for her audience.
Larkana—A video clip of the pregnant Pakistani singer, who was shot dead during a festive ceremony in Sindh province, has surfaced, two days after the murder had taken place.
As the event progressed, a man, identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi, asked her to stand while singing.
The singer reportedly refused to comply to his demand apparently because she was pregnant. The denial did not go down well with Jatoi, who was allegedly inebriated and shot her dead.
However, in the video, the victim, later on, could be seen complying with the request and entertaining the attendees with her singing, as they tossed money at her.
But, just moments after she stood up, the singer was shot dead.
The video clip, which appeared on Larkano News, was shared on Twitter by one Islamabad-based human rights activist, Kapil Dev.
The 24-year-old singer was later taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her husband has demanded that the First Information Report (FIR) should charge the accused of double murder for killing his wife and unborn child.
The accused has been arrested, and an investigation has been launched in this regard.
