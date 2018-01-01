Pakistan, India NSAs Hold Secret Dialogue

New Delhi / Islamabad—Even as the Indian media was showering Pakistan with insults on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his wife and mother and the Indian parliament was raising the emotional pitch over claims of misbehaviour by Pakistanis with the two women, the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the two countries were meeting sec­retly in Bangkok on Dec 26, possibly to avoid more serious missteps, news reports claimed on Sunday.

According to the Indian Express, the meeting between retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and Ajit Doval took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in the Thai capital. The venue and date of the meeting were not linked to trip of Jadhav’s wife and mother to Islamabad and had been decided between the two sides earlier in December. It was, as the Express reported, a “pre-scheduled meeting”.

The newspaper said the Bangkok meeting, which was not confirmed by any official source, came in the wake of a sharp statement by Gen Janjua on India-Pakistan relations. On Dec 18, addressing a national security seminar in Islamabad, Gen Janjua, according to the newspaper, had cautioned: “The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out.”

He also reportedly stated that special efforts were needed to maintain balance in South Asia, which was “a mistake away” from a major catastrophe.

In stark contrast to the media handling of the two NSAs’ meeting by Indian officials, it was confirmed to Dawn by a senior National Security Division official, who said it took place on Wednesday (Dec 27).