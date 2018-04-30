Pak returns Indian national who inadvertently crossed border

Dalwandar Singh, 23, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday after the Punjab Rangers completed due legal process, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military's media wing.
Lahore—An Indian national, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory over a year ago, has been handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border.
Dalwandar Singh, 23, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday after the Punjab Rangers completed due legal process, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military's media wing.
Singh had inadvertently crossed the border and entered Ballanwala village near Kasur, some 50kms from Lahore, on March 6, 2017, it said.
The Pakistani authorities, however, did not mention when Singh was arrested and how long he remained in the custody of the security agencies.
In the absence of a mechanism aimed at ensuring their early return, Indian and Pakistani nationals who cross into each other's border areas by mistake often endure long ordeals.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.