Pak PM Abbasi 'frisked' at US airport

Islamabad—Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was abased down to any regular person at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York, as viral videos on Youtube show Abbasi being frisked during the security procedure.Ditching official customs as a visiting dignitary, that too as a Prime Minister of a nuclear-armed nation, Abbasi, who reportedly was on a private visit to meet his ailing sister in the US, can be seen in the video adjusting his t-shirt after getting out of security checks with his jacket and a trolley bag.Abbasi, however, has a history of making private trips to foreign nations, as according to Geo News, the PM was previously spotted travelling alone at a train station during his visit to Britain.This comes at a time when Pakistan-USA relations have been strained lately, especially since US President Donald Trump tweeted, "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"Pak Media Reacts Pakistani media lashed out at the Prime Minister for agreeing to the security checks as he was representing the Pakistani people.

Much of the Pakistani media is also not ready to buy his argument of being on a private visit to the US and maintain that he still holds Pakistani diplomatic passport.

Abbasi even though on a private visit also took time out to meet the US Vice President Mike Pence. ‘

It is said that the US leader told the Abbasi that Pakistan needs to do more to rein in the terror network in his country.

As it is, the US is considering tough measures on Pakistan including visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government.