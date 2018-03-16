Pak Links Kashmir To Palestine

Speaking about a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, Ahed Tamimi, who is on trial before an Israeli military tribunal on charges of assaulting Israeli soldiers, he slipped in a reference to Insha Mushtaq, a 16-year-old Kashmiri girl who lost her eyesight when hit by pellets fired by security forces.
United Nations—Using a two-pronged tactic in the Human Rights Council, Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue while speaking on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and then for itself.
In its reply during the debate on Wednesday at the UN in Geneva, India rejected the OIC statement saying the group had no standing in India's internal affairs and accused Pakistan of using "terrorism as a state policy under the guise of concern for human rights."
Islamabad also brought up Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan accused of being an Indian intelligence agent, while replying to India's counter statement.
A Second Secretary in Pakistan's Geneva UN Mission, Qazi Saleem Ahmed Khan, speaking on behalf of the OIC, linked Kashmir to Palestine.
Later during Wednesday's debate, Pakistan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Faruk Amil, said he was concerned about what he called the drift of India towards a "political order marked by extremism and rank communalism."
He referred to the beef controversy in India and alleged that Muslims carrying beef were being lynched.
