Pak Inciting Youths Against India: Rajnath

Tekanpur—Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said terror infrastructure in Pakistan continue to exist and the neighbouring country is leaving no stone unturned to instigate the youths of Jammu and Kashmir against India.

He also asked the country's top police brass to take strong action in cases of riots and desecration of religious places.

Addressing the annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs here, Singh said terror infrastructure in the form of training camps, launch pads and communication stations continue to exist in Pakistan and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

He said the neighbouring country is leaving no stone unturned to provide all help, including finance, to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and that youths of the state are being instigated against India, sources privy to the home minister's speech said.

Singh said Pakistan's encouragement to the separatist anti-India sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir often lead to law and order problems.

Highlighting the appointment of a representative for initiating dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was a matter of satisfaction that security forces have been successful in tackling the situation in the state to a great extent.

The home minister said there has been a slight increase in communal violence in the country and asked the top police officers to take strong action wherever such incidents and desecration of religious sites take place.

Singh also talked about growing incidents of cyber crime, use of internet and the social media by anti-social elements to create tension in the society and asked police officers to be vigilant.