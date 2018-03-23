Pak Envoy To Host Functions In Delhi Today

According to sources, Mahmood will host a series of events on March 23 to mark the 'Pakistan National Day' at the country's mission in New Delhi, including a dinner reception.
New Delhi—A week after he was called back for consultations amid raging row between India and Pakistan over harassment of diplomats, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood will host all functions on countries national day on Friday.
According to sources, Mahmood will host a series of events on March 23 to mark the 'Pakistan National Day' at the country's mission in New Delhi, including a dinner reception.
In the morning, the Pakistani envoy will also hoist the flag and deliver a speech, they said.
Mahmood was called back to Islamabad for consultations after alleged incidents of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi with Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal claiming that the Indian government failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation of Pakistani diplomats, their families and staffers by its intelligence agencies.
India and Pakistan have accused each other of harassing diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi respectively.
