Pak Concerned Over India’s 'Arms Buildup'

Islamabad—Pakistan on Thursday said that India's arms buildup far exceeds its defence needs and Islamabad will not remain oblivious to such developments.

Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal during the weekly press briefing said Pakistan "will take every step commensurate with the imperatives of its defence and security needs".

The official said cooperation and not confrontation is the only way forward to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Faisal said the promises of peace must be reciprocated by actions and not mere words to achieve the desired goal of peace.

There exists a clear difference between India's declared policy and its actions on the ground, the spokesperson told the media.

After Pak request, border officials meet

Jammu: Border officials from India and Pakistan on Thursday held a flag meeting on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Suchetgarh sector.

The meeting between sector commanders of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers was held following a request from the Pakistani side.

The Indian and Pakistan delegations were headed by P. S.

Dhiman, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, and Brigadier Amjad Hussain of Chenab Rangers.

This was the first flag meeting of the sector commanders this year. The last meeting was held on September 29 last year.

Thursday's meeting came after heavy shelling and firing between the two sides on the international border.

Informed sources said the BSF strongly objected to the acts of snipping of two BSF troopers by Pakistan and unprovoked firing and shelling to target a number of Indian villages, innocent civilians and their properties.

"The BSF conveyed a strong protest with an equally strong message that such provocative acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."