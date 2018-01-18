No Evidence Sufficient Against 'Sahib' Hafiz Saeed: BJP

New Delhi—Following Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's 'exoneration' of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, BJP Wednesday said that Pakistan has been provided with enough evidences against Saeed by various countries, however, no evidence is sufficient for Pakistan PM who refers to Saeed as 'sahib'.

"Plenty of evidence against terror activities of Hafiz Saeed have been collected by countries, it's all available with Pak government but they want to turn a blind eye. For a PM for whom Hafiz Saeed is 'sahib' what evidence can anyone supply to him," said BJP National Gen Secretary Ram Madhav, according to ANI.

Demanding action against Saeed, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, too, dismissed Abbasi's statement and said that India's national strategy is not governed by Pakistan.

"We won't decide our nation's strategy on basis of what Pakistan says. We consider Hafiz Saeed a terrorist. It will be good if Pakistan government takes action but even if they don't, we will," he said.

Abbasi's remark were challenged by former Pakistani diplomat to the US, Husain Haqqani, as well. He said that the Pakistan Prime Minister needs to come forward with convincing proof to back his claim that there is no substantial evidence to try and convict Saeed.

"I think that the international community has offered evidence, and, if the Pakistan Prime Minister feels there is no substantial evidence against Hafiz Saeed, then he should talk to the international community," he said.

After all, the US has spoken about this evidence and I am all for evidence being offered, as we live in a civilized world, and in that, evidence is required and important. But, it is not reasonable to say that what the rest of the world considers substantial, is not considered substantial by the Pakistan Prime Minister," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that there is no case registered against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and without it, action cannot be initiated against anyone.