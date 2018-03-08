Modi Condemns Statues Targeting

"(The) Prime Minister has strongly disapproved reported incidents of vandalism in parts of (the) country," an official statement said.
New Delhi—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalism of statues in many states triggered by razing of Communist hero Lenin's statue in Tripura on Monday, an act condoned by some BJP leaders, followed by similar incidents in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
"(The) Prime Minister has strongly disapproved reported incidents of vandalism in parts of (the) country," an official statement said.
The statement said Modi spoke Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought "stern action" against those who resorted to vandalism of statues.
Following the demolition of Lenin statue in Tripura, a statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer E.V.R. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Tuesday night.
A bust of BJP icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and smashed with a hammer in Kolka'a's Keoratola crematorium.
Modi in his statement said he spoke with Rajnath Singh regarding the incidents of toppling of statues.
"(The) Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism. (The) ministry has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law."
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.