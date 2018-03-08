Modi Condemns Statues Targeting

New Delhi—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalism of statues in many states triggered by razing of Communist hero Lenin's statue in Tripura on Monday, an act condoned by some BJP leaders, followed by similar incidents in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"(The) Prime Minister has strongly disapproved reported incidents of vandalism in parts of (the) country," an official statement said.

The statement said Modi spoke Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought "stern action" against those who resorted to vandalism of statues.

Following the demolition of Lenin statue in Tripura, a statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer E.V.R. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Tuesday night.

A bust of BJP icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and smashed with a hammer in Kolka'a's Keoratola crematorium.

Modi in his statement said he spoke with Rajnath Singh regarding the incidents of toppling of statues.

"(The) Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism. (The) ministry has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law."