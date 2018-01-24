Lalu, Mishra jailed for 5 years in fodder scam case

Ranchi— A special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra to five years in prison in a fodder scam case.

The special Central Bureau of Investigation court of Judge S.S. Prasad pronounced the judgment related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury in 1992-1993.

This is third case in the fodder scam in which the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has been convicted, while it is the second for Jagnnath Mishra.

Lalu Prasad is already lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi serving his three and half years of imprisonment that he was sentenced to January 6 following his conviction on December 23, 2017 in the Deoghar Treasury fodder scam case.