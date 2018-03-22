Kin of Indians killed in Iraq asks for DNA reports

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj told the Parliament that all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, were killed by the dreaded militants of the so-called Islamic State (IS).
Jalandhar—A distraught kin of one of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq has demanded that the DNA test reports of his deceased brother be given to his family.
“We demand that reports of the DNA test be given to us,” said Malkit Ram, brother of Saganandlal.
Sharing details, Malkit said that his brother went to Iraq in 2012 to work as a carpenter.
“We had been asking Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for proof of him being alive or dead,” he added.
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj told the Parliament that all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, were killed by the dreaded militants of the so-called Islamic State (IS).
Following Swaraj's announcement, some of the families expressed anguish that till now the External Affairs Ministry continued to assure them that the captured Indians were alive.
However, while addressing the media, Swaraj claimed that the government did not keep anyone in the dark on the issue.
"We had been saying that we neither have the evidence of them being alive nor the evidence of them being dead. We maintained this in 2014 and 2017 and we did not keep anyone in dark. We have not given false hopes to anyone," Swaraj said.
The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near strife-ridden Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.