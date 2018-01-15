Israeli PM accorded ceremonial welcome

Netanyahu and Modi are expected to discuss a variety of subjects related to bilateral relations and the global situation.
New Delhi— Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those present during the ceremony.
"It began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel, which created tremendous enthusiasm that continues with my visit here, which, I must say, is deeply moving for me and my wife and the entire people of Israel," Netanyahu said after the ceremony.
"And, I think, it helps us flourishing our partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for both our people."
This is the first visit to India by an Israeli Prime Minister since Ariel Sharon came in 2003.
Breaking protocol, Modi on Sunday personally went to the airport and received his Israeli counterpart who arrived here to begin a six-day visit that will also take him to Mumbai and Gujarat.
