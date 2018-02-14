Iranian prez to begin his India visit from Hyderabad

Hyderabad—Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will address a gathering of Muslim intellectuals and clerics during his two-day visit to Hyderabad starting tomorrow, official sources said Wednesday.

The Iranian leader is arriving here tomorrow for a two- day visit to the city as part of his India tour, they said.

Rouhani will land at the Begumpet Airport at around 4 pm on his first visit here after assuming office in August 2013.

“He is scheduled to address Muslim intellectuals, scholars and clerics at 6.30 pm tomorrow,” they said.

On February 16, the president will address the weekly congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid after offering Friday prayers, they said.

Islamic scholars from different schools of thoughts will be present on the occasion, the sources said.

During his stay in the state capital, Rouhani is also expected to visit historic sites, including the Qutub Shahi Tombs at Golconda, they added.

“This is the second time Hassan Rouhani will be visiting Hyderabad, and it is his first visit (to the city) after assuming charge as the president.

“He will leave for New Delhi on Feburary 16,” the sources said.