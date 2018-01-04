Indian diplomat yelled at my mother, says Kulbhushan in new video

Islamabad—Pakistan Thursday released another video of Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav claiming that he was a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that the diplomat who was accompanying his family for the meeting yelled at his mother.

The video was released days after India had hit out at Pakistan for violating understandings for the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the 47-year-old Indian national's well being.

During the meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.

In the video, Jadhav said, "I saw fear in her (mother's) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy."

Jadhav, who was captured in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India.