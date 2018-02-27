India, US Hold Talks

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the Inter Agency Task Force which is part of the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between the two countries.
New Delhi—India and the US Monday discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, including joint development of military hardware, and issues realting to technology transfer, officials said.
The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Vice Admiral A K Jain and Acting Director of the US’ International Cooperation Matthew Warren.
In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner”, intending to elevate defence trade and technology-sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.
The DTTI was broached by former US Secretary of Defence Ashton Carter in 2012.
The aim of DTTI is to put sustained leadership focus on bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment.
