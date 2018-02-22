Govt Did Little About Violence Against Minorities: Amnesty

New Delhi—Increasing demonisation of minorities by Hindutva groups and pro-government media and the rising hate crimes against Dalits marked India's human rights scene last year, but the government did little to disapprove it, a report said on Thursday.

The 'Amnesty International Report 2017-18: The State of the World's Human Rights' also said Indian authorities were "openly critical" of human rights defenders thereby "contributing to a climate of hostility and violence" against them.

It said the "rising" Islamophobia and a wave of lynchings of Muslims and Dalits under the government, which the report described as "Hindu nationalist", provoked outrage and protest but the government "did little to show that it disapproved of the violence".

"Religious minority groups, particularly Muslims, faced increasing demonisation by hardline Hindu groups, pro-government media and some state officials. Adivasi communities continued to be displaced by industrial projects and hate crimes against Dalits remained widespread," it said.

"Mob violence intensified, including by vigilante cow protection groups. Press freedom and free speech in universities came under attack. India failed to respect its human rights commitments made before the UN Human Rights Council," the report said.

It noted that "dozens of hate crimes" against Muslims took place across the country and at least 10 Muslim men were lynched and many injured by vigilante cow protection groups, many of which "seemed to operate with the support" of ruling BJP members.

"Some BJP officials made statements which appeared to justify the attacks," the report said, adding that some arrests were made but no convictions were reported.

The report also mentioned journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder in Bengaluru, as well as Karnataka Assembly sentencing two journalists to one-year jail term.

It said journalists and press freedom came under increasing attack while state governments "banned" books and the censor board denied theatrical release of some films.

"Freedom of expression in universities remained under threat," it said, adding that the ABVP "used threats and violence" to block events and talks at some universities.

The report also mentioned the suicide of S Anitha, a 17-year-old Tamil girl who campaigned against the NEET exam.

The report said that in Jammu and Kashmir, the impunity for human rights abuses "persisted".

"Security forces continued to use inherently inaccurate pellet-firing shotguns during protests, blinding and injuring several people. Authorities frequently shut down internet services, citing public order concerns," it said.